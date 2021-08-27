Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,777 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case

Aug 27, 2021, 12:33 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement following the Cole County Circuit Court’s denial of Jackson County, St. Louis County, St. Louis City and the Department of Justice’s request for an injunction blocking Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act:

“Today’s ruling was an important victory for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the Biden Department of Justice, and for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights - that’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward."   The judgment from the court can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/judgment_final.pdf?sfvrsn=b8752b01_2  

###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.