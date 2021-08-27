Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case
Aug 27, 2021, 12:33 PM by AG Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement following the Cole County Circuit Court’s denial of Jackson County, St. Louis County, St. Louis City and the Department of Justice’s request for an injunction blocking Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act:
“Today’s ruling was an important victory for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the Biden Department of Justice, and for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights - that’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward." The judgment from the court can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/judgment_final.pdf?sfvrsn=b8752b01_2
###