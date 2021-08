Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Victory in Second Amendment Preservation Act Case

“Today’s ruling was an important victory for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the Biden Department of Justice, and for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights - that’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward." The judgment from the court can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/judgment_final.pdf?sfvrsn=b8752b01_2