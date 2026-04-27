Attorney General Hanaway Charges St. Louis Fraudsters For Medicaid Scam

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has filed criminal charges against Rebecca Walker and Douglaz Walker, who received payment after submitting false time records to Medicaid for personal care services they did not actually provide.

The Walkers, while claiming to be personal care attendants providing services such as dressing, meal preparation, and housekeeping to Rebecca’s parent, a Medicaid recipient, did not render services and left the victim in abhorrent, dangerous, and progressively worsening conditions.

“No Missourian, especially our most vulnerable, should be forced to endure filth, neglect, or danger because someone decided to game the system,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “It is absolutely disgusting and heartbreaking to see this kind of fraud happen every day in Missouri. It’s my office’s priority to root these abuses out on behalf of taxpayers.”

The Walkers intended to conceal that they were paid to “take care” of the victim. During the entire time that the Walkers claimed to have provided service to the victim, they falsely stated that the victim and the victim’s spouse were residing with them at a different address. One witness who saw the living conditions in the victim’s apartment said they “could not believe” that Douglaz provided services and questioned whether the Walkers ever entered the apartment to provide the victim with services.

On December 30, 2023, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a wellness check at the victim’s apartment. Police discovered the residence in deplorable conditions—including dog feces, trash, spoiled food, flies, and refuse—and found the victim on the bedroom floor, next to their deceased and decomposing spouse, incoherent and unable to ambulate. Emergency medical services transported the victim to Barnes-Jewish Center Hospital, where they died the following day.

While claiming to be the victim’s personal care attendants, Rebecca submitted false time records for 119 dates of service, and Douglaz submitted false time records for 238 dates of service. This caused Missouri Medicaid to be falsely billed for $27,937.76 for services not provided as claimed. Missouri Medicaid’s Consumer-Directed Personal Care Program allows eligible Medicaid recipients to hire a personal care attendant to provide personal care services for them in their home.

Rebecca Walker and Douglaz Walker are each charged with two counts of False Statement to Receive a Health Care Payment and one count of Stealing by Deceit. All charges are class D felonies. If convicted, the Walkers could face fines, civil penalties, and up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The Attorney General’s Office reminds that the charges referenced are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“Our mission is to protect Missouri’s Medicaid program from fraud and abuse, ensuring that every dollar goes towards genuine care for those in need. These charges are a step towards justice and restoring integrity in our system,” said Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Chief Counsel Arvids V. Petersons.

The case was investigated MFCU Investigator Josh King, following referral from the Department of Health and Senior Services Office of Special Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General John McKenzie and Lucas Chapman in coordination with Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson.

About the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s mission is twofold: first, to investigate and prosecute fraud committed by Medicaid providers who unlawfully divert taxpayer dollars, and second, to hold accountable those who commit abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. This Unit demonstrates the Attorney General’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Missourians and safeguarding taxpayer dollars. The office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled prosecutors and investigators. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.