Raleigh Keegan Signs With Vista 22 Entertainment For Management

Singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan has signed with Vista 22 Entertainment for Management

Raleigh is a rare breed of artist. He is bold enough to be different than the mold but has the skill to back it up.” — Ryan Gore, Producer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerhouse multi-instrumentalist and performer, Keegan released two self-produced EP’s in 2019 and 2020. Prior to the pandemic, he played 100 or more shows per year in support of the music including festival opening spots for the likes of Eric Church and Brothers Osborne.

Keegan was also working on a full-length album during that time which he co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi, Old Dominion). Since late 2020, Keegan has released eight tracks from that album with the full 13 track LP titled “Clocks Roll Forward” set to release on October 15. He co-wrote every song on the album.

To date in 2021, Keegan has been lauded for his “soulful vocals” by Rolling Stone Country, had his song “Handyman” featured by Billboard and gave an exclusive interview to People about his unconventional backstory - among multiple other press hits. Keegan’s birth mother was incarcerated while she was pregnant with him and he was adopted shortly after birth. Keegan, a strong advocate for adoption given his circumstances, has written songs about his biological and adoptive parents that are part of the “Clocks Roll Forward” album. These songs are dear to Keegan’s heart and he was humbled to have debuted one of them at the historic Bluebird Cafe to more than a few tears.

“I first heard “Way Back” and I knew that Raleigh was special. That song sits back in the pocket - comfortable and brilliant - like some of my favorite Van Morrison songs. The lyrics and classic feel were a wow factor for me”, says Patra Sinner of Vista 22 Entertainment.

Sinner introduced Keegan to her long-time friend and now business partner Dan Lavery who is also an artist himself (Tonic) and had experience in artist management (Joe Jonas, DNCE, Adam Lambert). Lavery recalls, “Raleigh’s positive energy is contagious, and his musicianship is incredible. When I first saw him, he looked like a young Elvis playing piano like Jerry Lee Lewis! I was sold, and Patra and I were on the same page from Day 1 about working with him.”

Having hit some of the top Spotify playlists for Country music this year, Keegan shares, “Our team dynamic is awesome. I get the best of both worlds with the two of them and I couldn’t have two harder working advocates looking out for me. They understand what I want to accomplish. I’m excited for where we are headed and that all 3 of us are risk takers.”

And where Keegan’s headed includes writing multiple songs per week and adding to his already impressive catalog. A dramatic 7-track concept EP he co-produced is ready for release in early 2022 and the team is already busy choosing music for the next EP to follow.

