Joel Perez, Appointed as Associate Director of DEI with The LA Chapter of ICF
Academy Of Creative Coaching Faculty & Cultural Humility Expert, Joel Perez Was Recently Appointed As Associate Director Of DEI With The LA Chapter Of The ICF
My team and I are intentional about integrating values of belonging, human dignity, justice, and care for the whole person into every fiber of the organization”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy of Creative Coaching’s Higher Education Leadership/Cultural Humility Expert Joel Perez has been appointed director of DEI with The Los Angeles Chapter of International Coaching Federation. Joel’s work in diversity and inclusion has been a driving force to forwarding the Academy’s mission of Creative Change™.
— Dr. Pamela Larde, Founder and President of Academy of Creative Coaching
“Our country is in a critical time regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion. The coaching world is not immune to the impact that this is having on society. I am looking forward to assisting The Los Angeles Chapter of The International Coaching Federation in creating a more inclusive organization," says Coach Joel.
Joel is also the owner and executive coach at Apoyo Coaching and Consulting. He is a former C-suite executive in higher education, where he held various roles in a 20-year career. He is a qualified administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory that he uses as the foundation for cultural humility coaching. Joel works with executives and leaders that want to become more vital DE&I allies and social justice advocates. He also works with organizations in assisting them in developing strategic plans for diversity to implement sustainable DE&I efforts more effectively.
Joel received his certification through the Academy of Creative Coaching, now serving as an instructor specializing in helping prospective coaches develop skills to become effective cross-cultural coaches. He has a doctorate in higher education administration from Claremont Graduate University. He also serves as the interim executive director of the Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley, located in Monrovia.
"My team and I are intentional about integrating values of belonging, human dignity, justice, and care for the whole person into every fiber of the organization," says Dr. Pamela Larde, Founder and President at the Academy of Creative Coaching.
This news comes in the wake of our new training:
Coaching with Equity & Inclusion in Mind (CCEs): The Academy of Creative Coaching is sure that clients from historically marginalized communities or whites have come to you for assistance in navigating these troubled times. Joel Perez is one of the lead instructors of our newest training, Coaching with Equity and Inclusion in Mind. With his guidance, he teaches students how to identify ways to navigate predominantly White organizations while staying connected with their identities or succeed while experiencing stereotype threats.
Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Training: ACC’s mission is to forward the impact of creating a just and equitable world. The Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) training focuses on the coaching profession’s critical components. Students understand what coaching is and is not, coaching ethics and standards, how to develop a coaching agreement, and learn the essential elements of an effective coaching conversation.
For more information about the Academy of Creative Coaching, please visit https://academyofcreativecoaching.com/.
About Academy of Creative Coaching:
Academy of Creative Coaching is among the first black female-owned ICF ACTP accredited coaching schools in the world. ACC's fundamental purpose is to train coaches to specialize in creative change, equipping them with the ability to develop and implement innovative strategies that bring about transformative change personally, professionally, and in the social landscape of our global community. We demonstrate that creative change can happen within various areas through our specializations, including the medical field, personal relationships, the executive suite, or college campuses.
Dwayna Williams
TGND Consulting
+1 404-939-5010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn