Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach Resort Dubai Partners with EEG to Help Environment and Community
Green Globe recently recertified Delta Hotels Marriott Jumeirah Beach Resort Dubai for the second year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach Resort is an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers. Just minutes away from the JBR Walk and Dubai Marina, the hotel’s spacious rooms offer stunning views of both Dubai Marina and the sparkling sea.
Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai is committed to a green and sustainable future. Over the past year, the hotel has implemented various initiatives to assist with this goal.
The hotel partners with Marriott initiatives through the Marriott Business Council (MBC) on various environmental initiatives including tree planting and beach clean ups. In addition to MBC activities, the hotel also works with charitable organizations to further environmental and social cultural causes.
Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai actively participates in the Road to Awareness campaign, part of Marriott International's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: "Doing Good in Every Direction" that guides the company‘s overall positive and sustainable direction wherever it conducts business.
Sustainability Partner Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)
The hotel works in collaboration with one of its sustainability partners, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), to organize various environmental and socio-cultural activities.
Since 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai employees have participated in tree planting campaigns. Fifteen trees were planted that year and another fifteen trees were planted in 2020. The campaign has been given the green light to go ahead again in 2021. In addition, the hotel participates in annual Earth hour celebrations when lights are turned off or dimmed around the property to raise environmental awareness amongst both guests and associates.
Tackling waste pollution is another key environmental goal for all staff members. Hotel teams took part in EEG’s Recycling Competition last year and proudly won second place in the Can Collection Drive with their contribution of 40kg of aluminum cans. The hotel also finished in the Top 3 in the Glass Bottle Collection category. Furthermore, twenty-four eager staff members participated in the UAE Clean Up campaign in December, collecting waste in local areas near the hotel just in time for end of year celebrations.
As part of its CSR responsibilities, Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR Dubai helps others in need in the community when it can. The hotel worked in coordination with other Marriott properties in the region to support victims of a fire that had broken out in a local workers camp. The combined effort successfully provided 172 people with food, clothing and basic necessities.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
