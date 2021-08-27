The Hôtel Martinez Cannes: Closes the Gap in Food Waste & New Digital Operations
Green Globe recently recertified the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes for the eleventh year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opened in the late 1920s, the Hôtel Martinez embodies the light-heartedness of the Côte d'Azur and the Mediterranean lifestyle.
Green Globe recently recertified the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes for the eleventh year.
Yann Gillet, General Manager at the hotel said, “Environmental and social responsibility is a long-term, concrete and strong commitment for us. The Hôtel Martinez was the first French hotel to obtain the Green Globe certification and is constantly evolving. A continuous thinking process to elaborate new actions and the practices initiated allows the hotel to combine environmental and social engagement with quality service for our guests.”
Over the past year the Hôtel Martinez has been working on various sustainable initiatives across the property such as tackling waste issues and moving toward paperless operations.
Food Waste Programs
An extensive waste reduction strategy is in place that aims to combat food waste and encourages recycling. The hotel supports local humanitarian associations including Une soupe un sourire (A Soup A Smile For All), SOS Gaspi and the Samu Social that help those at risk through provision of food and other assistance. In addition, every Monday the Hotel Martinez donates dishes that have not been sold to the Resto du Coeur, a French charity that distributes meals to the homeless in Cannes.
Recycling at the hotel is carried out in partnership with associations that promote waste collection. Corks, used soaps, pens and glasses are just some of the items collected and redistributed to approved associations.
Green Practices to Minimize Impacts
Other best practices that are fully integrated into hotel operations include the use of dehydrated organic material in garden compost and implementation of short supply chains that emphasize the quality of local resources and produce.
The Hôtel Martinez is steadily transitioning toward completely digitalized services. The property has invested in new software and equipment as part of its move toward paperless operations. Electronic signatures are used for contracts while an electronic safe has been purchased for staff members use and each employee supplied with a dedicated mobile phone to facilitate daily communication.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Caroline Dubusse
Hygiene & Well Being Manager
Hôtel Martinez
73, La Croisette
06400 Cannes
FRANCE
P: +33 (0) 4 92 98 73 25
E: caroline.dubusse@hotel-martinez.com
W: hotel-martinez.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here