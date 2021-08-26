Submit Release
Nominations and Applications are Now Open for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST)

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is currently accepting nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest recognition that a Kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science educator may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Since 1983, more than 5,100 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to mathematics and science education. Up to 108 awardees may be recognized each year.

This current cycle will recognize K-6 educators. Anyone—principals, teachers, parents, students, or members of the general public—may nominate a teacher by completing the nomination form. To submit a nomination, you’ll need the teacher’s name, email address, and school contact information. Teachers may also initiate the application process themselves at www.paemst.org.

For ELEMENTARY K-6, the nomination deadline is January 7, 2022, and the application deadline is February 6, 2022. ELEMENTARY K-6 educators will be eligible to apply during the current cycle.

Please consider nominating outstanding STEM teachers today!

Questions? Contact:

Michele Mailhot, PAEMST Mathematics Coordinator, michele.r.mailhot@maine.gov

Shari Templeton, PAEMST Science Coordinator, shari.templeton@maine.gov

