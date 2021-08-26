Nokomis Educator Wins 2021 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award

Join the Maine Department of Education in extending congratulations to Ellen Payne, from Nokomis Regional High School, as the 2021 Recipient of The Jaqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award! The award was presented by The Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) on June 16, 2021.

Read more about Ellen and the award on the ATOMIM website.

Contact information: Michele Mailhot, Secondary Mathematics Specialist, michele.r.mailhot@maine.gov