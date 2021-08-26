The Math Pact: Achieving Instructional Coherence Within and Across Grades Virtual Training

Join the Maine Department of Education mathematics specialists, Jen Robitaille and Michele Mailhot, in this 5-part virtual professional learning opportunity specifically designed for a team/sub-team of a school leadership team. Teams consist of 4 – 6 members, which may include:

Administrator (required member)

Math coach

Curriculum coordinator

Classroom teacher

Special Education teacher

Why participate?

Strengthen your understanding of a Mathematics Whole School Agreement

Explore what it means to develop a Mathematics Whole School Agreement

Develop a shared school vision of rigorous, accessible, and equitable mathematics teaching and learning

Collaboration with your school coach

Take away ideas and materials to use in developing and implementing your Mathematics Whole School Agreement

Improve student learning and understanding of mathematics

What is our key goal? To provide you with experiences, information, and resources to guide you in key areas of school practice, leadership, and instructional strategies that have an impact on students’ mathematical learning.

What is our approach to professional learning?

Dig into math : Delve into key mathematics concepts such as language, notation, representations, rules and generalizations.

: Delve into key mathematics concepts such as language, notation, representations, rules and generalizations. Connect to research: Discuss readings that connect each topic to research and take away powerful research-based approaches, tools, and resources to use in your school and classrooms.

Discuss readings that connect each topic to research and take away powerful research-based approaches, tools, and resources to use in your school and classrooms. Collaborate : Work together and share ideas with other teams.

: Work together and share ideas with other teams. Lead change: Set goals and generate a plan for ongoing mathematics improvement for your school and classrooms.

Registration Cost: Free team registration – some materials will be provided digitally. The required texts will be provided to your team at no cost.

Contact hours: 10 hours Please select ONE SERIES. Plan to participate in ALL dates for that series. Series A Wednesday Register Here Sept. 22, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Oct. 6, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Oct. 20, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Nov. 3, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Nov. 17, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Series B Thursday Register Here Sept. 23, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Oct. 7, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Oct. 21, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Nov. 4, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Nov. 18, 2021 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Space is Limited! Register by September 8, 2021

Questions? Contact: Michele Mailhot, Mathematics Specialist: 624-6829, michele.mailhot@maine.gov or Teri Peaslee, School Turnaround Team PL Coordinator: 624-6706, teri.peaslee@maine.gov