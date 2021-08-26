Submit Release
The Math Pact: Achieving Instructional Coherence Within and Across Grades Virtual Training

Join the Maine Department of Education mathematics specialists, Jen Robitaille and Michele Mailhot, in this 5-part virtual professional learning opportunity specifically designed for a team/sub-team of a school leadership team. Teams consist of 4 – 6 members, which may include:

  • Administrator (required member)
  • Math coach
  • Curriculum coordinator
  • Classroom teacher
  • Special Education teacher

Why participate?

  • Strengthen your understanding of a Mathematics Whole School Agreement
  • Explore what it means to develop a Mathematics Whole School Agreement
  • Develop a shared school vision of rigorous, accessible, and equitable mathematics teaching and learning
  • Collaboration with your school coach
  • Take away ideas and materials to use in developing and implementing your Mathematics Whole School Agreement
  • Improve student learning and understanding of mathematics

What is our key goal? To provide you with experiences, information, and resources to guide you in key areas of school practice, leadership, and instructional strategies that have an impact on students’ mathematical learning.

What is our approach to professional learning?

  • Dig into math: Delve into key mathematics concepts such as language, notation, representations, rules and generalizations.
  • Connect to research: Discuss readings that connect each topic to research and take away powerful research-based approaches, tools, and resources to use in your school and classrooms.
  • Collaborate: Work together and share ideas with other teams.
  • Lead change: Set goals and generate a plan for ongoing mathematics improvement for your school and classrooms.

Registration Cost: Free team registration – some materials will be provided digitally. The required texts will be provided to your team at no cost.

Contact hours: 10 hours Please select ONE SERIES. Plan to participate in ALL dates for that series.
Series A

Wednesday

Register Here

 Sept. 22, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Oct. 6, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Oct. 20, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Nov. 3, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Nov. 17, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Series B

Thursday

Register Here

 Sept. 23, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Oct. 7, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Oct. 21, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Nov. 4, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

 Nov. 18, 2021

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Space is Limited! Register by September 8, 2021

Questions? Contact: Michele Mailhot, Mathematics Specialist: 624-6829, michele.mailhot@maine.gov  or Teri Peaslee, School Turnaround Team PL Coordinator: 624-6706, teri.peaslee@maine.gov

