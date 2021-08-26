Derby Barracks - MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A502930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/26/21, 1230 hours

STREET: VT Rte 58

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Rd/S curves

WEATHER: Hot, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Tilden

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Yes

HELMET: Yes

INJURIES: Serious, not believed to be life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper along with Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance and Orleans Fire responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident with injury at the above location. Upon arrival the operator was found in the roadway suffering from serious injury. The operator was treated at the scene by EMS and VSP and transported to NCH for his injuries, which do not appear life-threatening at this time.

Investigation thus far indicates the operator was traveling east on VT 58 when, approaching a series of sharp curves in the roadway, he left his lane of travel and struck a guard rail on the north side of the roadway, subsequently being ejected from the motorcycle, impacting the guard rail and the pavement. Speed does not appear a factor. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Also assisting in this incident were Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Rapid Transport and Wright’s Towing.