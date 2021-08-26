Derby Barracks - MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/26/21, 1230 hours
STREET: VT Rte 58
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Rd/S curves
WEATHER: Hot, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benjamin Tilden
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Yes
HELMET: Yes
INJURIES: Serious, not believed to be life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper along with Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance and Orleans Fire responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident with injury at the above location. Upon arrival the operator was found in the roadway suffering from serious injury. The operator was treated at the scene by EMS and VSP and transported to NCH for his injuries, which do not appear life-threatening at this time.
Investigation thus far indicates the operator was traveling east on VT 58 when, approaching a series of sharp curves in the roadway, he left his lane of travel and struck a guard rail on the north side of the roadway, subsequently being ejected from the motorcycle, impacting the guard rail and the pavement. Speed does not appear a factor. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.
Also assisting in this incident were Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Rapid Transport and Wright’s Towing.