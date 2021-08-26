Chris Singleton’s Two Children’s Books Teach Love and Acceptance this Holiday Season
Former professional baseball player shares powerful stories for all agesCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Singleton is an author and former professional baseball player who travels the country as a motivational speaker and student achievement specialist. Singleton has spoken to more than 100,000 students and teachers across the country and shares a message of overcoming hardships and excelling in the classroom. This holiday season, children need to hear stories that empower, uplift and validate people’s lives, as well as loving your neighbor’s differences.
Singleton’s personal journey of overcoming hate with love has been featured on Lifetime, ESPN, USA Today, CNN, Fox News and many other outlets after he rose to fame under the most tragic of circumstances.
On June 17, 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. They were murdered by a white supremacist who wanted to start a race related war throughout the United States. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “Love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written two books:
Different is a tribute to Singleton's late mother. He has spent the years that followed her murder to teach others to love their neighbor. Every educator, parent, and grandparent has the opportunity—and the responsibility—to teach future generations to live in unity and harmony.
Your Life Matters reassures Black children everywhere that no matter what they hear, no matter what they experience, no matter what they're told, their lives matter. Empowering and validating, the book teaches kids to stand tall in the face of racial adversity and fight for the lives they dream about. Each page depicts a famous hero from Black history mentoring a child of today and encouraging them to use their minds, hearts, voices, and hands in that fight. Hero-mentors in the book include: Maya Angelou, Jackie Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr., Katherine Johnson, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, George Washington Carver, and others.
For more information about Singleton, please visit www.chrissingleton.com.
# # #
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
email us here