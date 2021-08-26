Submit Release
Nampa Hatchery Pond Pump Repair

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on September 16, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-122, Nampa Hatchery Pond Pump Repair. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Project is to repair the existing hatchery pond pump casing, existing bypass line, and degasser (aerator) box. The existing system is failing and is leaking around the casing and bypass lines.

A pre-bid site visit will be conducted on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. MDT. Please contact Tim Eddy at (208) 287-2842 to RSVP for the site visit.

A bid bond is not required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game Engineering Services Program, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. In addition, Labor and Performance Bods will need to be included in accordance with Idaho State Statutes. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

