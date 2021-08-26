ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, until 3:00 pm., prevailing local time, on September 1, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-509, Pahsimeroi River Low-Tech Restoration Phase 1. Bids may be mailed to IDFG Salmon Regional Office, Attention: Jessica Buelow, 99 Hwy 93 North Salmon, ID 83467.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of materials and installation of fifty (50) channel spanning and partial spanning Beaver Dam Analogs (BDAs) along the Pahsimeroi River on Big Creek Ranch. The Contractor should expect to complete the work by October 15, 2021. The structures will span 10-20 feet across the channel (perpendicular to flow), one foot thick, and up to three feet above the channel invert. Materials required will be untreated wooden posts and willow branches. Posts are to be installed either by hand or with a hydraulic post-pounder and/or hydraulic hammer attached to an excavator from the bank.

There will be no Pre-Bid Tour of the project. Contractors should request documents and direct any questions regarding the project to Jessica Buelow, Department of Fish and Game, (208) 690-1604.

A bid bond is not required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME