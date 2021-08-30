Mente Group Promotes Jim Lewis To Senior Managing Director
Located in Portland, Ore.
Jim Lewis has expanded the brand of Mente Group in the western United States, Canada and the Pacific region and has proven himself as a valuable contributor to Mente and our clients.”PORTLAND, ORE., USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has promoted 46-year aviation veteran Jim Lewis to Senior Managing Director. His experience ranges from early days as a freight and charter pilot and regional airline captain, to chief pilot, flight department manager, sales demonstration pilot, sales manager, director, and vice president.
Before joining Mente Group in 2016, Lewis' sales and marketing tenure included successful careers at leading OEMs, with more than $2.5 billion in aircraft transactions. He spent 16 years serving as the U.S. West Coast director for Galaxy/Gulfstream, and two and a half years at Embraer – responsible in each position for business development and new and active accounts, leveraging his strengths in aerospace technical aspects, aircraft operations, brand building, and developing an extensive list of long-term customer relationships.
"Jim Lewis has expanded the brand of Mente Group in the western United States, Canada and the Pacific region and has proven himself as a valuable contributor to Mente and our clients," said Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group. "Our entire team congratulates Jim Lewis on this promotion and we welcome his continuing contributions to our clients' successes."
In addition to his role as Mente Group's overall senior managing director, he will continue to serve clients in 12 western states, western Canada, and the Pacific region from his base in Portland, Ore. Lewis is a member and active with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA), the Columbia Aviation Association, the Cascade Aero Club, the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, the Oregon Pilots Association, and he is a frequent industry presenter and speaker.
An active aircraft owner with an Airline Transport Pilot license, eight type ratings, and over 10,000 hours of flight time; he also volunteers his time and airplane for Veterans Airlift Command and Challenge Air missions. Lewis holds a master’s degree in aeronautical science, specializing in management, from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a bachelor’s degree in natural science from Florida Southern University.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
