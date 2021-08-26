U.S. DOE WEBINAR: Back-to-School Safety for the K-12 Community

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on August 31 at 3:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on back-to-school safety for the K-12 community.

During the session, leaders from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education will provide an overview of resources, programs, and guidance to support schools in safely re-opening as the 2021-2022 academic school year gets underway. The discussion will feature information on efforts including the Return to School Roadmap, the Lessons from the Field Webinar Series, and the Summer Learning & Enrichment Collaborative.

The webinar will close with a brief look at the additional resources offered through the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on school safety topics like school climate and mental health, physical security, and threat assessment and reporting, as well as a question and answer period for participants to engage directly with our speakers.

When: August 31, 2021, 3:00 to 4:00 PM EDT

August 31, 2021, 3:00 to 4:00 PM EDT Where: Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event)

Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event) Who: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Resource Officers; Local Law Enforcement; Mental Health Practitioners and School Counselors; Parents

K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Resource Officers; Local Law Enforcement; Mental Health Practitioners and School Counselors; Parents Registration: https://schoolsafetybacktoschoolwebinar.eventbrite.com/

We hope you can join us for this special event. If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.

This webinar is part of the 2021 School Safety Webinar Series, a program hosted by the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse to address emerging risks and threats facing the K-12 school community. Held on a monthly basis, the webinar series covers a range of school safety topics, and provides information on the resources, tools, and best practices available to equip school leaders with a set of strategies in creating safer and more resilient school systems. Learn more about the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse at SchoolSafety.gov.