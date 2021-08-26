This spring, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Adult Education Professional Development Coordinator Amy Poland worked with the EdTech Center at World Education to develop an observation tool for remote instruction (specific for adult learners).

As a member of the Innovating Distance Education in Adult Learning (IDEAL) IDEAL Consortium, Maine is part of a consortium of states dedicated to increasing access to high-quality distance and blended education opportunities for adult learners, and this work was an extension of our work with IDEAL.

Here is a blog post about the remote instruction observation tool, why the Maine Department of Education wanted to engage in this important work.

For further information, reach out to Maine DOE Adult Education Professional Development Coordinator Amy Poland at amy.poland@maine.gov.