PRIORITY NOTICE: Fall Office Hours, Training, & Professional Learning Opportunities NOW Available

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is providing a comprehensive collection of fall professional learning, training, office hours and other opportunities for Maine’s education field as they prepare for and begin the 2021-2022 school year.

Please find below a listing from the Maine DOE Professional Development & Training Calendar with links to a description, more information, and how to register.

In addition, below the calendar listing you will find ongoing and upcoming cohort learning opportunities, as well as links to curriculum resources that can help educators plan classroom and remote learning opportunities throughout the year.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities:

Cohorts and Other Opportunities

Maine’s Leadership Development Program (Maine LDP) – Executive leadership training to selected educational leaders across Maine at no cost to the fellows or their sending school administrative units (SAUs). | Learn more here

– A two-pronged approach to leadership development that provides school principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills while they are leading transformational efforts in their schools. 2 hour virtual monthly sessions and 3 in-person full days over 8 months | Learn more here Learning Moments of Mindfulness: Managing Difficult Situation – In this facilitated, online course, learn about different mindfulness techniques to use both inside and outside the adult education classroom to help you manage difficult situations. Offered October 12 – November 22, 2021 | Register & More Info

– In this facilitated, online course, learn about different mindfulness techniques to use both inside and outside the adult education classroom to help you manage difficult situations. Offered October 12 – November 22, 2021 | Register & More Info Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures is gearing up for several fall offerings. RREV offers customizable PD to PK-12 public and private schools state wide at no cost to your teams. We still have over 9 million dollars to award innovative pilot projects over the next two years. Please contact: Martin Mackey, RREV director to learn more about how RREV can support your team in developing a culture of innovation in your school or creating Innovative pilots or check out our website for more info: RREV Website here

– join a team of teachers to work closely with over the 2021-2022 academic year to receive in-depth training on how to successfully implement EVERFI’s digital resources to build your classroom culture and academic readiness. | LEARN MORE AND REGISTER HERE Webinar: Engaging Your Students with Learning Activities using the Founding Documents of the United States – Join the National Archives Foundation and Dr. Charles Flanagan (Outreach Supervisor – Center for Legislative Archives at the National Archives) on Thursday, September 9 (4:00pm ET) to learn about engaging your students with learning activities using the founding documents of the United States. Free lessons and resources will be shared. The webinar is free, but registration is required by using this link.

Coming Soon:

Text Study for K-5 teachers – The Writing Revolution by Judith Hochman and Natalie Wexler. The study will run from October – December – dates to be determined.

– The Writing Revolution by Judith Hochman and Natalie Wexler. The study will run from October – December – dates to be determined. Understanding the Maine DOL Employment Projections for Career and Development staff/educators – Registration expected to start mid-September.

– Registration expected to start mid-September. Economic Trends for Career and Development staff/educators – Registration expected to start mid-September.

– Registration expected to start mid-September. Rethinking Literacy: Sputnik Meets Why Johnny Can’t Read (K-3) – Join Maine DOE Elementary Literacy Specialist Dee Saucier, Maine DOE Science and Engineering Specialist Shari Templeton and other K-3 teachers across the state to learn and work together synchronously and asynchronously. We will read recent research, view short videos and webinars, participate in group discussions and work collaboratively – registration coming fall and early winter.

– Join Maine DOE Elementary Literacy Specialist Dee Saucier, Maine DOE Science and Engineering Specialist Shari Templeton and other K-3 teachers across the state to learn and work together synchronously and asynchronously. We will read recent research, view short videos and webinars, participate in group discussions and work collaboratively – registration coming fall and early winter. The National Archives – More information about this learning cohort is coming soon. Contact Joe Schmidt (schmidt@maine.gov) with any questions or if you are interested in participating in this learning cohort when more details are made available.

– More information about this learning cohort is coming soon. Contact Joe Schmidt (schmidt@maine.gov) with any questions or if you are interested in participating in this learning cohort when more details are made available. The OER Project from The Gates Foundation – More information about the learning cohort coming soon. Contact Joe Schmidt (schmidt@maine.gov) with any questions or if you are interested in participating in this learning cohort when more details are made available.

Curriculum & Other Resources: