Suspects Sought in Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection to Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Third and Fourth Districts.

Third District

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and additional suspects forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-120-179

Fourth District

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects obtained account information from the victim and then forced the victim out of the vehicle at a secondary location. The suspects later withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. CCN: 21-120-778

The suspects are described as three or four black males, possibly 20-29 years of age. One of the suspects is described to have a curly, high-top fade hairstyle.

These cases are being investigated as potentially related. Anyone who has information regarding these cases should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.