Deltona woman arrested for identity theft

August 26, 2021 DELTONA, Fla. – After an FDLE investigation, Camilla Wilson Barnes, 73, Deltona, was arrested by Volusia Sheriff’s Office this morning on charges of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a deceased person, fraudulent use of personal identification information of a fictitious person, fraudulent use a personal identification information, unauthorized sale or manufacture of driver’s license/ID card and having instruments for counterfeiting driver licenses/ID cards. The FDLE investigation into Barnes began after the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devin Gresham, 28, for theft. Gresham used fake IDs to steal cell phones and motor vehicles. Investigators believe Barnes was a partner and mentor to Gresham teaching him how to obtain personal information and use that information to create fake IDs. Text messages between Barnes and Gresham showed that Gresham often provided Barnes with personal information for multiple victims and Barnes used that information to create fake IDs and counterfeit checks. During a search warrant, FDLE agents found equipment used to manufacture fake driver’s licenses, social security cards, checks and bank/credit cards. They also found the personal identifying information of more than 25 people, including bank and routing information, tax returns and social security numbers. Agents believe Barnes was in the process of using the information to further her crimes. Barnes was arrested on an FDLE warrant this morning at her residence by Volusia Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Volusia County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney 7th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001