WYDOT to host open house, gather public input on projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting an open house on Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Teton County Commission Chambers at 200 South Willow Street in Jackson.  The meeting will have information on the State Transportation Improvement Plan, and on local projects.  The public is invited to attend.  WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The online meeting launched in July and runs through August.  During this timeframe, the public can participate from the comfort of home at any time. The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com.  The public can also come and share their comments at the open house.

WYDOT will also be sharing the same information with the Teton County Commissioners during their meeting on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.                                          

Topics include:

·Program overview

·Information on funding

·Timeline of the process

·Details on 900+ statewide transportation improvements

 More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2021-2026 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects. 

For more information, email the project team at info@wystip.com or visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP

