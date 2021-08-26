Submit Release
US287 chip sealing scheduled north of Lander beginning Aug. 23

The $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 pavement overlay project is continuing, and chip sealing north of Lander is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 23.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said chip sealing is scheduled between mileposts 10 and 24.17 (beginning at Blue Sky Highway north of Lander just past WY132's intersection with US287, and through Fort Washakie and to the end of the new pavement overlay).

"All work by prime contractor Mountain Construction will be dependent upon favorable weather," Smith said. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to complete this project."

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander, and north of Lander through Fort Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at erik.smith@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

