Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,105 in the last 365 days.

Transportation Commission awards over $27 million in contracts in August

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $27 million in bids for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its last regular meeting on August 19.

Six of the eight jobs awarded at the meeting were awarded to bids from a Wyoming contractor.

A $12.5 million bid was awarded to Cheyenne contractor Reiman Corp. for pavement work and bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 14 in Sheridan County, with a contract completion date of October 2022.

The commission awarded Croell, Inc. out of Sundance $5.2 million for paving, electrical and other miscellaneous work on another section of U.S. Highway 14, this time in Crook County. This project also has a contract completion date of October 2022.

Century Companies, Inc. out of Montana was awarded $3.7 million to mill and pave almost 10 miles of U.S. Highway 14-A in Big Born County. This project has a contracted completion date of September 2022.

Century Companies was also awarded $1.5 million for milling, paving and guardrail work on US 14-A in Park County.

Other jobs awarded include:

-        McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland was awarded $2.2 million for milling and paving work on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Big Horn County

-        Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. out of Sheridan was awarded $1.2 million for electrical work in Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties.

-        Croell, Inc. was awarded $909,000 for paving small sections of Wyoming Highway 59 in Converse County.

-        Reiman Corp. was awarded $97,000 for bridge work on Wyoming Highway 211/Horse Creek Road in Laramie County

WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. Every job put out to bid this meeting was bid on by a Wyoming contractor. There were no new bidders this month.

You just read:

Transportation Commission awards over $27 million in contracts in August

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.