State announces COVID-19 testing sites in Bloomington and Saint Paul, relocation of Mankato and St. Cloud sites

News Release Aug. 26, 2021

Contact information

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced two new semi-permanent COVID-19 community testing sites in Bloomington and Saint Paul, and the relocation of the existing testing sites in Mankato and St. Cloud.

“As we continue to make progress on vaccinations, testing remains a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing for communities across the state. Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the Delta variant as we continue to get as many folks vaccinated as possible.”

Due to the spread of the Delta variant, demand for COVID-19 testing has increased throughout Minnesota. After getting vaccinated, testing will remain critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months as students and educators return to school and more activities move inside as the weather turns colder. In addition to adding the Bloomington and Saint Paul sites, MDH continues to assess current and projected testing needs and will keep working to meet demand.

The Bloomington site will be located at 9930 Logan Ave. S (former DMV). Testing at the Bloomington site will occur Monday – Friday, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., beginning Aug. 30. The Saint Paul site will be located at 175 West Kellogg Blvd., Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Testing at the Saint Paul site will occur Monday – Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., beginning Aug. 31.

The Mankato community testing site currently located at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will be moving to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in Mankato, located at 100 Martin Luther King Drive. The last day of testing at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is Monday, Aug. 30. Testing at the Mankato Armory will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The St. Cloud community testing site currently located at River’s Edge Convention Center will be moving to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in St. Cloud, located at 1710 Veterans Drive. The last day of testing at River’s Edge Convention Center is Tuesday, Aug. 31. Testing at the St. Cloud Armory will begin on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains open to all at no cost. Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.

While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test at Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

Bloomington Testing Site Former DMV 9930 Logan Ave. S Monday – Friday (beginning Aug. 30) 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saint Paul Testing Site Roy Wilkins Auditorium 175 West Kellogg Blvd. Beginning Aug. 31: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mankato Testing Site Mankato Armory 100 Martin Luther King Dr. Mankato, MN 56001

Monday-Thursday (beginning Sept. 1) 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Testing Site St. Cloud Armory 1710 Veterans Dr. St. Cloud, MN 56303

Monday-Thursday (beginning Sept. 2) 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites. Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home. Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations.

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov. Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat., 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: Find Vaccine Locations. Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer). Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy. Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

