Releasing in September - "Letting God Be Enough: Why Striving Keeps You Stuck and How Surrender Sets You Free"
Acclaimed Bible-Study Author Erica Wiggenhorn Releases First Trade Book. Letting God Be Enough Examines Our Struggles with Identity and Imposter Syndrome.
Moses struggled with many of the same issues [self-doubt], and I hope that by examining his life, we can find truth, encouragement and freedom.”MOUNT JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moody Publishers is honored to release the fourth book by Erica Wiggenhorn, "Letting God Be Enough: Why Striving Keeps You Stuck and How Surrender Sets You Free". Staying in tune with her mission to help inspire Christians to not just know God, but to live like God is in control, Wiggenhorn helps readers break down personal issues of inadequacy by examining the life of Moses.
“As a Christian woman who has battled self-doubt for decades, I felt compelled to encourage others who face these issues,” shares Erica. “Moses struggled with many of the same issues, and I hope that by examining his life, we can find truth, encouragement and freedom.”
"Letting God Be Enough" tackles themes such as:
---Overcoming feelings of Imposter Syndrome, which is defined as “persistent doubt concerning one’s abilities or accomplishments accompanied by a fear of being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of one’s ongoing success.” *
---Finding freedom from the nagging fears of self-doubt and inadequacy
---Securely resting in God’s ability and commitment to care for you
---Cease searching for endless affirmation in accomplishments, positions, and relationships.
---Surrender your doubts and fears over to the arms of your loving Father who promises to never leave or lie, and to always be enough in whatever you feel you lack.
---How to stop looking in the mirror and instead let God be enough.
Erica refers to Moses as the “greatest self-doubter in the Bible” and she shares how self-doubt is tied tightly to self-reliance. “It’s only when you cast yourself on God that you can find the true source of strength.”
The book is a format change from Erica’s previous offerings, "An Unexplainable Life", "The Unexplainable Church", and "Unexplainable Jesus". While still deeply steeped in scripture, "Letting God Be Enough" is a readable project, showing the parallels between the life of Moses and our over-committed, fast-paced lives.
"Letting God Be Enough" is the modern book for tackling an age-old problem, resting in God when life doesn’t make sense. You no longer have to strive, compare, or appease others to secure your worth. Instead, you can let a loving God be enough.
A free digital Bible study book and Leader’s Guide on the life of Moses entitled "My God Fights For Me" is offered to anyone who pre-orders the book at www.ericawiggenhorn.com.
About Erica Wiggenhorn:
Erica is an award-winning author and the founder of Every Life Ministries, bringing you the truths of Scripture to transform your life. By digging deeply into God’s Word, Every Life Ministries encourages you to discover your unique purpose, accept God’s promises, and live by His power. Erica is the author of three Bible studies released by Moody Publishers: "An Unexplainable Life", "The Unexplainable Church", and "Unexplainable Jesus". A graduate and post-graduate of Azusa Pacific University, Erica lives in Phoenix with her best friend and husband, Jonathan, and their four children, only two of which are human. The others are furry and adorable.
"Letting God Be Enough" Suggested Interview Questions:
Why do you think so many Christians, women in particular, struggle with self-doubt?
What is Imposter Syndrome and what does it look and feel like in our lives?
Millions of copies of self-help books have been sold, addressing issues of self-doubt. What does the Bible say about the issue?
What are some signs that indicate you are striving out of a place of fear rather than working with passion in the role(s) you’re fulfilling in a relationship or a responsibility you hold?
Moses, a prominent character in the Bible, displayed a lot of self-doubt. What does his story teach us about trusting God?
When Moses suffered from self-doubt, how did God respond? How did God want Moses to respond?
It seems like if God has called us to something, then shouldn’t it be relatively easy, since God is with us? Why does it often feel like the things we try hardest at feel the most difficult?
What are some practical ways to stop responding in fear and instead surrender in faith when God calls us to serve Him in a special capacity?
How can we tell when we’ve surrendered? Why is this God’s ultimate plan for His children?
What made you become passionate about Bible teaching? Why can you empathize with the person out there who struggles to make Bible reading or Bible study a priority?
What are we missing when we don’t personally study scripture? What practical steps would you offer to someone who wants to grow in their ability to read and study the Bible?
Tell us something unexpected or surprising you learned while working on this book.
