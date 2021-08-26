COVID-19 Daily Update 8-26-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Monroe County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Marion County, and a 66-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“This is another solemn day for West Virginia as we experience more deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to these families for their loss. Please take every precaution to slow the spread of this disease including vaccination.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,839), Berkeley (14,191), Boone (2,358), Braxton (1,175), Brooke (2,381), Cabell (10,142), Calhoun (450), Clay (641), Doddridge (693), Fayette (4,020), Gilmer (983), Grant (1,393), Greenbrier (3,199), Hampshire (2,098), Hancock (2,999), Hardy (1,703), Harrison (6,879), Jackson (2,488), Jefferson (5,207), Kanawha (17,231), Lewis (1,640), Lincoln (1,809), Logan (3,658), Marion (5,151), Marshall (3,978), Mason (2,385), McDowell (1,856), Mercer (5,824), Mineral (3,207), Mingo (3,082), Monongalia (10,050), Monroe (1,404), Morgan (1,418), Nicholas (2,177), Ohio (4,775), Pendleton (785), Pleasants (1,029), Pocahontas (775), Preston (3,161), Putnam (5,974), Raleigh (7,949), Randolph (3,384), Ritchie (831), Roane (790), Summers (950), Taylor (1,480), Tucker (632), Tyler (884), Upshur (2,492), Wayne (3,649), Webster (693), Wetzel (1,689), Wirt (505), Wood (8,825), Wyoming (2,393).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Taylor, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monroe County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

