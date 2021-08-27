The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire - Coming to Theaters for a Special Two Night Only Engagement

Poster Art for The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire Chapels on the Island of Patmos Mapping the 7 churches in Revelation, now in modern day Turkey.

Patterns of Evidence and Pilgrim’s Progress Creators Join Forces to Present the First Film in a Documentary Series, Hitting Theaters on October 11 & 12, 2021

For centuries, there has been a profound mystery surrounding the meaning of the Book of Revelation...” — Timothy Mahoney

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Documentaries exploring the mysteries of the Bible have consistently fascinated audiences and created compelling conversations in faith-circles. Now, Thinking Man Films, RevelationMedia, and Fathom Events are honored to announce the release of The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire , arriving in theaters October 11 and 12, 2021. After the movie, the event features an exclusive panel discussion with leading apologetics experts, enhancing this relevant topic of the Bible’s message to both churches and individuals today.View the trailer and purchase tickets at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/the-7-churches-of-revelation-times-of-fire In the tradition of Patterns of Evidence, Producer/Director Timothy Mahoney welcomes a new investigative filmmaking partner, Christophe Hanauer, a French Christian Producer, and the founder of Millennium Productions, to the Thinking Man Films family.The feature-length documentary follows Christophe and acclaimed global scholars as they examine the mysterious letters written to seven churches, the roots of persecution in the 1st century church, and how these messages connect to our everyday lives.“For centuries, there has been a profound mystery surrounding the meaning of the Book of Revelation,” shares Timothy. “We are honored to share Christophe’s film with an English-speaking audience, so Americans can experience these scriptures from a historic, educational perspective, breaking down the messages given by Christ to each of the churches referenced and seeing how it applies to our lives today.” At a time when we are living with much uncertainty, this film asks one of the greatest questions of all, “Are you ready?”In the first century A.D., Asia Minor experienced a strong ideological revolution. Christianity was spreading like wildfire across the Roman Empire, and was challenging ancient pagan worship and the order established by imperial Rome. During this holistic time is when Saint John wrote his book of Revelation - one of the most complex and mysterious books of the Bible. The text addresses seven churches located in what is now modern-day Turkey, each of whom received a personal letter from the risen Christ.The October release of The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire examines the first three churches that Saint John addresses: Ephesus, Smyrna, and Pergamon, as well as the Island of Patmos where the book was penned. The following two films in the series will be released in 2022 and 2023 respectively.Fathom Events, RevelationMedia, and Thinking Man Films will show The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire in movie theaters nationwide on Monday October 11 and Tuesday October 12 at 7:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Tickets are available today at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.For artwork/photos related to The 7 Churches: Times of Fire, visit the Fathom Events Press page: https://corporate.fathomevents.com/press/press-kits/2021/the-7-churches-of-revelation-times-of-fire/ About Fathom Events:Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com About Thinking Man Films:Thinking Man Films is a U.S. based production company owned by Timothy P. Mahoney. The companies first film was Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus and led to the internationally successful Patterns of Evidence film series. We seek to produce balanced, high-quality films and media that encourage all to be thinking men and women. www.thinkingmanfilms.com About RevelationMedia:RevelationMedia’s mission is to produce and license culturally relevant and engaging media that leads people into a relationship with their Creator, to translate the media into the top languages of the world alongside global ministry partners, and distribute the media, making it freely available to missionaries worldwide. https://www.revelationmedia.com/ ###

Official Trailer for The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire