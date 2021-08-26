Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,072 in the last 365 days.

Superior Court Extends Rules Emergency Through November

August 19, 2021

The D.C. Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure is inviting comments on the qualifications and fitness of Judge Phyllis Thompson, who is seeking recommendation for an initial appointment as a senior judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals upon her retirement in September.

You just read:

Superior Court Extends Rules Emergency Through November

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.