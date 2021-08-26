The D.C. Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure is inviting comments on the qualifications and fitness of Judge Phyllis Thompson, who is seeking recommendation for an initial appointment as a senior judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals upon her retirement in September.
You just read:
Superior Court Extends Rules Emergency Through November
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.