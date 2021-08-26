Submit Release
I-70 Westbound Lane Closure Rescheduled to Tuesday, August 31

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, August 31, there will be single lane closures on I-70 Westbound at mile post 5.23 from 2:30AM to 8:30AM. This closure was previously scheduled for Thursday, August 26. 

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

