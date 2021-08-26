Weekly Middle Tennessee Construction Report for August 25-31, 2021

CHEATHAM COUNTY

SR 455 from MM 0.87 - 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 8/26 through Wed 9/1 including weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Fri 8/27 continuously through Mon 8/30 at 5am. There will be a full closure of the Hickory Hollow off ramps and Hickory Hollow Parkway for pavement markings, sign installation, barrier rail removal, guardrail replacement and finishing work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 EB/WB from MM 38-39. The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/2. Traffic will be shifted across the bridge in both directions for parapet repairs. A minimum 2’ shoulder will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width, including shoulders from 32’ to 28’.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. Thurs 8/26 through Wed 9/1 including weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 32-40. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sunday 8/29 through Thursday 9/2, 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 MM 53.0-80 The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1, 8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 - 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 including weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 219.5-219.7. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Sun 8/29 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 84.60-87.30 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Fri 8/27 at 8PM continuously until Monday 8/30 at 5AM. There will be single lane closures westbound on Murfreesboro Road from Fesslers Lane to Foster Avenue for concrete repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Thurs 8/26 and Mon 8/30 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM continuously. There will be a single lane closures westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave for saw cutting concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 6.85 - 7.40. The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40) Thurs 8/26 thru Tues 8/31 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Rd at Edmondson Pike for flatwork on NW corner.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 0.00 - 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 including weekends 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for paving and bridge joints.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 - 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 24-MM 26. Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. 7AM-5PM. There will be a lane closure for re-striping and preparing for lane shift.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 27.25-MM 27.38 The repair of bridges on SR 155 from near Briley Parkway/Robertson Road, over ramp C and I-40. Thurs 8/26 7PM-5AM. There will be a full closure of the ramp from SR 155 south to I-40 EB/WB for saw cutting.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 27.25-MM 27.38 The repair of bridges on SR 155 from near Briley Parkway/Robertson Road, over ramp C and I-40. Fri 8/27 at 7PM continuously until Mon 8/30 at 5AM. There will be a full closure of the ramp from SR 155 south to I-40 EB/WB for removing saw cut sections, replacing base material and forming/pouring new concrete pavement and bridge approach slab.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson. Wed 8/4 and Thurs 8/5 8PM-5AM. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin shotblasting for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 EB direction. Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 8PM-5AM. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the EB bridge at LM 13.15.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 176.45-MM 181.15. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 hols for pavement testing. Core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix. Thurs 8/26 thru Sun 8/29. 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

I-40 from MM 152.60 - 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs 8/26 thru Fri 9/1 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping and permanent striping on I-40 in both directions.

MARSHALL COUNTY

SR 1 LM 5.9-6.0. The repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek Thurs 8/26 thru 9/1. There will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB/WB.

MARSHALL COUNTY

I-65 MM 22.42-27.14 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

I-24 MM 0.0-5.0 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 - 19.00. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/2020. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 76 from LM 14.1-14.2 and SR 112 LM 9.19-9.41 Intersection Improvements. Grading. Drainage and Construction of retaining walls. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. 9AM-3PM. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 from MM 70.85-76.70. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2. 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. There will be alternating lane closures for the installation of final pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 60-62. The grading, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. A minimum of 2’ shoulders will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width including shoulders from 38’ to 28’.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 20.51-27.27 and SR 266 from LM 18.67-21.69 Resurfacing Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 7:30AM-4PM There will be lane closures utilizing a flagging operation on SR 96 and SR 266 for final pavement marking operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 - 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 - 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 near SR 80 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 15.77-LM 21.56 Resurfacing on US 70. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1. 8AM-2:45PM. SR 24 near SR 264 to Putnam County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD: 9/11 Ceremony. September 11, 7AM-11AM. The City of Gallatin wants to close a lane on Main Street from Chief Bill Crook Blvd to S Water for the ceremony.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 - 18.80. Gateway Drive extension Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 - 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.80 - 6.50. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM M-F, 6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 181-182. The repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Road (LM 0.02) Wed 8/25 thru Wed 9/1. 8PM-5AM. There will be nightly lane closures in the EB and WB directions for milling, paving and deck sealant operations on the I-40 bridges over County Line Road.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 181.15-MM 184.30. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Wed 8/26 and Sun 8/29. 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 38.95 - 45.10. Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM. There will be a lane closure for pavement markings.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00. The resurfacing of I-840. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 6AM-6PM. Temporary lane closure in both directions for the milling and paving of I-840.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 8.15 – 18.75. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/29 thru Thurs 9/2. 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the wheel path of left lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/26 thru Fri 9/1 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM, 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3PM and 6AM-8AM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work. There will be 2-4 intermittent 15-minute closures of SR 96 near Abington Ridge Lane as Comcast crews transfer their overhead utility lines.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 246 LM 12.97-13.76 Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. to US 431. Thurs 8/26-Wed 9/1. 9AM-3PM. The will be a lane closure for concrete ramp retrofit.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.50 - 226.50. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232.00 - 236.00. The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for paving activities.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 - 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR 24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 8/26 thru Wed 9/1 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

MAINTENANCE

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 90. Milling and paving. Wed 9/1 7PM-5AM. Exit ramp and shoulders from I-65 North to Briley Pkwy East (Exit 90B) will be closed for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from LM 24.6-24.9. Roadway repair/patching. Wed 8/25 thru Wed 9/1. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Murfreesboro Pike (SR 1) at Donelson Pike intersection for roadway patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 7.2-12.5. Installation of curbs, ramps and other pedestrian related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transit Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM, 8PM-5AM. Single right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps and other pedestrian relate construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 LM 12.40-12.60 Patching, milling and paving. Fri 8/6 9AM-3PM Single, outside WB lane closure from Spring St to Cowan St for patching, milling and paving. Concrete barriers are in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 4.90 - 5.10. Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs 8/26 9AM-2PM. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 16.50 - 17.50. Right of Way maintenance for NES Power. Thurs 8/26 8AM-4:30PM. Single, far-right SB lane and shoulder closure on Lebanon Pike from Mill Creek Meadows Dr to Clovernook Dr for ROW maintenance for NES Power.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from LM 11.10 - 11.70. Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation. Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 - 5.34. Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 2.94-3.61. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 18.00 - 19.00. Milling and paving Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 LM 3.47-3.62 Road widening. Thurs 8/26. 9AM-3PM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on SR 171 for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 - 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs 8/26 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 431 from LM 8.45-8.55. Make a top on a water main. Thurs 8/26 9PM-5AM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on Broadway between 18th Ave. South and 19th Ave. South for work on water main.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6 LM 11.91. Core drilling. Thurs 8/26 thru Mon 8/30. 8AM-4PM. NB fast lane and center turning lane will be closed for the drilling.

TROUSDALE COUNTY

SR 141 LM 5-5.1. Town Festival. Sat 8/28 10AM-5PM. Both lanes of the road will be closed for the festival.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 65.00 - 71.00. Slope mowing on shoulder. Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. SB shoulder closure from SR 96 to SR 253 for slope mowing.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 3.77 - 4.10. Adding turn lane and decel lane. Thurs 8/26 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6 between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane to add a decel and turn lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 11 LM 14.9. Nolensville Kids Triathlon. Sat 8/29. 7AM-9AM. All lanes in both directions on SR 11 will be closed at Sunset Road for the Nolensville Kids Triathlon. City of Nolensville Police Department will handle traffic control.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 253 LM 4.39 Sanitary sewer bore under ROW. Thurs 8/26. 9AM-3PM. WB shoulder closure of SR 253 from Liberty Church Rd. to Crockett Rd. for sanitary sewer boring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 441 LM 3.09 Sanitary sewer bore under ROW. Thurs 8/26. 9AM-3PM. WB shoulder closure of SR 441 from Montclair Boulevard to Primm Dr. for sanitary sewer boring.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 229. Milling transition from concrete to asphalt Thurs 8/26 8PM-2AM. I-40 WB on ramp and EB off ramp will be closed.

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 MM 75.00. Blasting. Now thru Thurs 9/9 12PM-4PM. Utilizing Wilson Co. SD for rolling roadblocks, all lanes will always remain open. No Saturday work is scheduled at this time. May need to schedule a Saturday if weather causes a delay in the weekday work.

UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Sunday, August 29 through Thursday, September 2, 9PM to 5AM, CENTURYLINK will have lane closures on SR 24 Broadway from 8th Ave. to 7th Ave. for conduit and F/O installation via open cut at LM 12.31.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Harding Place near intersection with Trousdale Dr for pole replacements at LM 0.83.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Road between Pinewood Dr and SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements at LM 23.42-23.24.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Road approx.. 650’ NW of SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements at LM 22.89.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd near the intersection with Rebecca Way for pole replacements at LM 1.18.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 11 2nd Ave. between Hart Street and Chestnut Street for pole replacements at LM 10.96.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Tuesday, October 5, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 FRANKLIN PIKE for gas main installation via horizontal directional drill (HDD) from between Curtiswood LN S and Curtiswood LN N to Hazelwood Circle at LM 3.91-3.60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Wednesday, September 1, 9AM-sunset, Piedmont (via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for gas main installation via Open Cut in between SR 155 Thompson Lane and Caldwell Lane LM 5.35-4.99

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, XO (via Mastec) will have lane closures on Nolensville Pike from Edmonson Pike to Goins Rad for aerial fiber install at LM 6.88-6.65.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Woodmont Blvd. for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 5.83 to LM 5.71.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Harding Pl. for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 4.22 to LM 3.80.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, September 18, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) for boring installation of conduit and fiber under SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at LM 6.2.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now until Friday, September 17, Metro Water and Sewer will have 24/7 lane closures on SR 106 Broadway in between Lyle Ave and 20th Ave. for storm water drain replacement. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times, from LM 8.41 to 8.33.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 3, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (via Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on Broadway from 1406 through 1502 for water line removal and replacement, LM 8.71-8.55.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 3, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (via Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on Broadway from 1501 through 1527 for water line removal and replacement, LM 8.71-8.55.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 26 through Friday, September 3, 9AM-3PM, XO will have lane closures on Charlotte Pike from 26th Ave. to City Ave. for boring placing conduit and fiber. LM 10.16-10.47.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

On Sunday, August 29, 6AM-1PM, Middle Tennessee Electric will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at LM 8.15 MM 61 just before Exit 61 SR 248 Goose Creek Bypass to complete an aerial crossing of new conductors.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

On Sunday, August 29, 6AM-8AM, AT&T will have rolling roadblocks on I-40 MM 236 S. Hartman Dr. overpass for installation of aerial fiber.