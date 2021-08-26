ASG Wins A Five-Year $13.6 Million U.S. Air Force Contract to Provide Information Technology Support
Abacus Solutions Group will provide Intelligence Information Systems (IIS) support to Headquarters Air Mobility Command (HQ AMC)
We are dedicated to making a difference for our partners and employees.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Abacus Solutions Group (ASG) a $13.6 million single-award, firm fixed-price contract on May 26, 2021 to provide Intelligence Information Systems (IIS) support and Geographic Information and Services (GI&S) to Headquarters Air Mobility Command (HQ AMC), AMC/A2 IIS, AFNETOPS at 13 locations to include Scott AFB, Joint Base McGuire, Rosecrans ANG Base, Travis AFB, Little Rock AFB , Joint Base Andrews , McConnell AFB, MacDill AFB , Joint Base Charleston, Fairchild AFB, Dyess AFB TX, Dover AFB DE and McChord AFB WA.
— Scott Albertson, President, ASG
Under this five-year contract, ASG will support ISS by providing unique, mission critical support to AMC/A2 and Air Intel Squadron (AIS) users to ensure information technology (IT) is operational in support of decision makers at HQ AMC, Eighteenth Air Force (18th AF), 618th Air Operations Center (618 AOC), and intelligence analysts at over 100 home station and deployed units operating in support of AMC’s global mobility mission.
“We are dedicated to making a difference for our partners and employees,” said Scott Albertson, President, ASG.
The work to be performed under this contract includes IT systems technical help desk support, deployable secure IIS support, network program support, and customer support for users operating on various networks and domains.
ASG will maintain and continuously improve the quality of programs and services offered to AMC senior leadership, the 618 AOC, operational units, and AMC intelligence consumers worldwide. ASG is dedicated to sustaining and improving efficient, mission-effective information technology capabilities.
About ASG
ASG, an ISO 9000-2015 certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is an industry leader in providing network support and technology services/solutions to our federal and commercial customers at over 50 Locations CONUS wide. Our capabilities have been proven and enhanced through our performance as an integral partner performing the full array of IT support services.
For more information, visit https://www.asggov.com.
Michael Perini
ASG Media Contact
+1 719-651-5943
mediacontactabacus@gmail.com