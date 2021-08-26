iCERT - NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Leadership Change For Public Safety Technology Trade Association
Kim’s remarkable contributions to iCERT set the stage for our continued success, and we’re looking forward to George setting the pace with new enthusiasm and commitment.”NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (iCERT), the nation’s only trade association composed exclusively of commercial public safety technology and response organizations, has selected George Kelemen as its next Executive Director. George will succeed Kim Robert Scovill, who has held the post since 2018.
Kelemen will lead iCERT after six years as President & CEO of the Texas Retailers Association (TRA). He returns to the national association landscape, having spent 11 years prior to TRA in senior leadership positions for several of the most influential associations in America, including the Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) and AARP. Kelemen also brings extensive management experience, legislative, and regulatory advocacy expertise to his new role.
After serving iCERT for more than 3-years, supervising a ground-up reorganization, and shepherding record-setting growth, Kim asked the Board to transition to a support role, and to lead the search for a new Executive Director. “Kim’s remarkable contributions to iCERT set the stage for our continued success,” noted Eric Hagerson, iCERT’s Chairman, “and we’re looking forward to George setting the pace with new enthusiasm and commitment.”
“I am honored to be joining iCERT as its next Executive Director,” Mr., Kelemen echoed, ”iCERT represents the critical industrial sector of public safety technology, an area of vital importance to all Citizens, and I look forward to continuing our growth, and continuing to increase our relevance in and support of public safety.” Mr. Kelemen’s appointment is effective October 1, 2021.
About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.
