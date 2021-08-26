Forbes Inspiring Business Leader 2021: H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel

Forbes Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Inspiring Busines leader 2021 Dr. Raphael Nagel, renowned Investor, a Lobbyist, Philanthropist, and Senior Advisor to Royal Families, is helping companies and business people set up anywhere in the world. His tireless entrepreneurial spirit has led him to found and chair more than 27 companies worldwide in different sectors such as Healthcare, education, technology, agriculture, and energy, making him one of the most significant investment gurus of the era.

Doing business in the MENA region since 2001, Dr. Nagel has vast experience and network in the region. In 2019, he decided to open Tactical Management, an independent, multi-award-winning Private Equity firm based in Dubai, focused on Impact Investment.

Its success derives from close relationships on the ground to local understanding and global insights. As an impact investor, Dr. Nagel has transformed communities by improving the local ecosystem through job creation, social and environmental long-term added value. With his Private equity firm, he promotes foreign direct investment to the UAE and GCC countries. Tactical Management bumped off from many private equity firms; instead, it looks beyond the numbers by putting the people backing each project at the forefront of their business.

The firm focuses on the substance behind each proposal and carefully considers the long-term value of the project. It specializes in helping businesses in complex situations get back on their feet and stay with them as long as necessary to ensure that the company and its Management are secured before exiting.

Tactical Management's primary goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region and any part of the world.

Over the years, it has formed Strategic Alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries to propelled their business interests and goals anywhere in the world through the support and strong base of worldwide connections.

This Forbes leader will secure your organization a smooth entry to any market by providing you a straight link to top-level final decision-making people in the region. He will assist you right from helping you open a local office, mentoring you to customize your product, offering legal counseling and financial mediation.

