Systematix Infotech Gets Recognized as a Great Workplace
Great Place to Work® Institute certifies Systematix as one of the great workplaces to work in IndiaCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on a strong people foundation served by progressive work culture, Systematix has grown significantly over the years to be an organization that builds careers.
The company’s considerate act of establishing people-oriented welfare schemes and providing for fair and standardized work policies has been known for a long. Now the company has been bestowed with a certified recognition titled ‘Great Place To Work®’ from Great Place to Work® Institute, India for our team as they have excelled on the 5 dimensions that are a hallmark of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.
Great Place to Work® is believed to be the ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment and recognition. In a rigorous assessment process led by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Systematix Infotech met the criteria on the Trust Index© Employee Survey and on the Culture Audit© People Practices Framework for getting Great Place to Work-Certified™.
As a certified organization, Systematix Infotech is also eligible to be considered among 'India's Best Companies to Work For' – a list that features the 'Best of the Best’.
This recognition coming from the global authority of research in the field of work cultures is a matter of big accomplishment for Systematix Infotech.
Talking over this achievement, Mr. Sunil Rawat, Founder and Managing Director – Systematix which is a mobile app development company said, “16 engrossing years of building a progressive and sustainable work culture, meeting various worktime challenges and procedural gaps and coming over them incessantly, has culminated into one big family of 367+ talented and spirited people led by a common purpose of growth and significance. This recognition grants us a stronger purpose to go big with what we believe in the most – our people.”
Certainly, thinking from people’s perspectives and bringing diverse work mindsets and individual goals to unify into one common objective takes a lot of perseverance and empathy. This character can be only showed upon by an organization that thinks about its people.
As rightly added by Mr. Ajay Bhoraskar, CEO at Systematix, “It took us a layer-by-layer intervention and years of well-appointed efforts to build a system that supports better workforce management and engagement to shore up employee growth and welfare at all levels. With our core values of care, commitment, quality, and transparency we take this pledge to make Systematix a place where everyone gets a fair chance to perform and achieve seeking inclusive growth.”
As suggested by the team at Great Place to Work® Institute, Systematix has rightfully achieved this acknowledgment as it stands among the top IT firms in India to provide top custom web development services to build a competent service infrastructure that supports growth. It has been pioneering in building trust relationships and promoting humanized processes through work-life balance, transparent communication, stanch work ethics, and rewards and recognitions all along with the system. Culminates to a great place to work!
About Systematix –
Systematix Infotech (A CMMI Level 3 Company) is known for its innovation-driven approach in the field of Information Technology. With 16+ years of experience serving 900+ clients worldwide, the company marks a strong presence in transforming and inspiring businesses and trends globally and providing top-notch digital transformation services such as RPA Consulting, IoT, eCommerce Development & IT Staff Augmentation.
