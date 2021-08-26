Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Propylene-Petrochemicals Market 2021-2030

Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the propylene-petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $63.1 billion in 2020 to $71.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $66.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -2%. The propylene market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period.

The propylene market consists of sales of propylene gas and its related services used in various industry verticals such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Propylene is a building block for the addition polymer, poly (propene) and is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy propane and propanol.

Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield to 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene which include steam crackers and oil refineries yield less propylene as a derivative or co-product due to shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing to develop on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall of propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP) and gas-to-olefins (GTO). For Instance, major companies adopting this technology include, BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co (SIDPEC).

The global propylene-petrochemicals market is further segmented based on end-use industry, type, application and geography.

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Others

By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding

By Geography: The global propylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Organizations Covered: AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation, Dangote Industries Ltd, Eni SpA, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Exxon Mobil Corporation., Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Ineos Group Ltd., Linde, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Manali Petrochemical, Oleon NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Shanghai Secco, Sinopec Corp., Solventis, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., Valero Energy Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

