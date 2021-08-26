NASCAR Driver And MLS Soccer Star Team Up with Hedge to Convert Salary in Crypto
XFinity Series racer Landon Cassill and Nashville SC Forward CJ Sapong to help beta test service that converts any portion of their pay into cryptocurrencies
Hedge is proud to work with Landon and CJ, and we are excited that these dynamic professional athletes are leading the movement to make Crypto easier and more accessible than ever before,”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hedge, a cryptocurrency fintech company that converts payroll into Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, today is proud to announce that NASCAR driver Landon Cassill and MLS Forward CJ Sapong have begun using their platform to convert a portion of their salaries directly into cryptocurrencies.
— David Schwartz, CEO
Cassill, whose #4 car will race in tomorrow night’s WaWa 250, has been a crypto pioneer in the NASCAR community, by accepting his sponsorship from both Hedge and crypto platform partner Voyager in the popular cryptocurrency Litecoin earlier this year. Moving forward from tonight’s race, Landon will also automatically convert a portion of his regular salary into cryptocurrencies Litecoin and Bitcoin.
CJ Sapong, rated as one of the top 50 players in Major League Soccer, is an advisor to Hedge and will also be converting a portion of his MLS salary into Litecoin through the service. CJ will have his converted pay sent to a partner wallet of Hedge, Digifox. Digifox has also chosen to directly integrate Hedge into it’s own platform as a way for it’s own users to also take advantage of the ability to dollar cost average through payroll conversion.
“Hedge is proud to work with Landon and CJ, and we are excited that these dynamic professional athletes are leading the movement to make Crypto easier and more accessible than ever before,” said Hedge founder David Schwartz. “Hedge is a convenient, frictionless way for virtually anyone to join the movement towards monetary freedom.”
Both athletes intend to leverage the strategy of dollar-cost averaging through automated conversion of their paychecks with gethedge.io to smooth out market volatility as they continue to build out their personal digital currency nest eggs.
Hedge is built to scale so employees can seamlessly convert a customizable portion of their payroll compensation into crypto and securely deposit it into their individual wallets. Through Hedge, pay is still sent out in government backed money like the dollar from employer to employee, so neither side incurs a separate taxable event at the original point of pay. Employers of any size, from family run businesses to Fortune 500 companies will be able to offer the service as an employee driven option, knowing it is fully compliant.
The service will be available to public in September. Interested parties can reserve their place and sign up now at gethedge.io.
