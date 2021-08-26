US Route 2 East Montpelier
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 at the intersection of Route 14 in East Montpelier will be shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. Additional closures and delays may be possible as crews work to remove the vehicles. Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
Christopher Jablonski
Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston
802-878-7111
Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov