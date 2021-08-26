US Route 2 East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 at the intersection of Route 14 in East Montpelier will be shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. Additional closures and delays may be possible as crews work to remove the vehicles. Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you