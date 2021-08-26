Submit Release
US Route 2 East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 at the intersection of Route 14 in East Montpelier will be shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.  Additional closures and delays may be possible as crews work to remove the vehicles.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you

Christopher Jablonski

Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston

802-878-7111

Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov

US Route 2 East Montpelier

