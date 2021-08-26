Sheryl Keith Sandhu Joins Gloria James-Civetta & Co
Gloria James-Civetta & Co are proud to announce that Sheryl Keith Sandhu has joined the firm as an Associate Lawyer.
I could not be happier to have Sheryl working with us - and I know that our clients will feel the same.”SINGAPORE, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria James-Civetta & Co are proud to announce that Sheryl Keith Sandhu has joined the firm as an Associate Lawyer.
— Ms. Gloria James
Sheryl graduated from the Singapore University of Social Sciences in 2020 and was admitted as an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2021.
She was appointed as an Associate Mediator with the Singapore Mediation Centre in 2016.
Prior to being called to the Singapore Bar, Sheryl was employed at M/s Gloria James-Civetta & Co. as a Legal Executive. She first joined GJC in 2013 as a Paralegal and has risen through the ranks over the years.
In 2021, Sheryl graduated with a Distinction in Family Law Practice for Part B of the Singapore Bar Examinations.
With Sheryl back on our team, we can address family law cases with an ever-higher level of care.
At GJC Law, Sheryl deals largely with the firm’s expatriate and high net-worth clients in close association with Ms. Gloria James. She has extensive experience in highly contentious and non-contentious matters involving both local and expatriate clients.
About Gloria James-Civetta & Co:
Gloria James-Civetta & Co (“GJC Law”), is a well-established law firm based in Singapore. Our firm is made up of legal experts in a wide range of areas including Local & International Divorces, and Family Law matters.
Divorce related Blogs:
The Singapore Divorce lawyer blog, created by Gloria James-Civetta & Co is a rich library containing over 250 informative blogs that will help inform as well as improve knowledge on the Singapore divorce issues and procedures that will affect anyone going through a divorce.
The expatdivorce.sg blog, managed by Gloria James-Civetta & Co, provides valuable information on procedures for ex-pats wishing to divorce in Singapore.
To learn more about GJC`s experience, philosophy, and divorce lawyers, visit https://www.gjclaw.com.sg/
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 63370469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn