Helping Families Heal Rifts By Resolving Problems
Gloria James-Civetta & Co’s empathetic approach to high-conflict divorce representation
The approach does not change divorce law or the ancillary matters. It serves to remind how the law should be applied to reach a just and healing outcome for divorced families”SINGAPORE, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Married couples can start to drift apart due to a number of reasons. But these rifts need not destroy the balance and peace of mind of your family. With the right, empathetic and considerate approach, high-conflict divorces can be carefully managed to adopt a more collaborative approach.
— Ms. Gloria James
The type of representation provided to couples during their divorce can determine the level of conflict they experience. While high-conflict and contentious divorce proceedings can be taxing for the two parties involved, ultimately it can become dangerous to the children the couple have. When a child’s mental and physical wellbeing is at stake, a gentler and more mindful approach towards grievance handling and divorce representation is necessary.
The team at Gloria James-Civetta & Co is one of the handfuls of divorce law firms in Singapore, to actively encourage the adoption of a collaborative approach to divorce management. The law firm focuses on closing the rifts between partners by focusing on conflict resolution instead of finger-pointing and blaming. So, children may benefit from a more stable and calmer home environment.
The first step towards such a resolution is trying to find common ground between partners. This is followed by identifying contentious issues, finding mutually satisfactory solutions, and rebuilding lost trust. Partners are encouraged to work with each other and to display sensitivity towards the other person’s needs.
Divorce lawyers combine marital counselling with mediation to facilitate seamless and toxicity-free divorce agreements. This will ensure children have two functioning parents who are capable of working together to co-parent their child for years to come. The objective of resolving problems by healing rifts is to create sustainable solutions that can benefit all parties to the divorce for years to come.
About Gloria James-Civetta & Co: Gloria James-Civetta & Co is a reputed Singapore-based divorce management law firm. They have over 10 years’ experience in handling contentious divorces. Their uniquely compassionate and gentle approach to conflict resolution and divorces has helped many Singapore families preserve the integrity of their familial relationships even after the divorce.
