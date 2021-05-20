Gloria James-Civetta & Co named as Recommended Family Law Firm by Doyles Guide for 2021.
Gloria James-Civetta & Co has featured as a recommended firm in Doyles’ Leading Family & Divorce Law Firms – Singapore 2021 for the fifth year running.
— Ms. Gloria James
Head lawyer, Gloria James, was also recognised by the prestigious guide as a leading lawyer, practising within family, divorce and matrimonial law matters in Singapore for the fifth year in a row.
Additionally, senior divorce lawyers at GJC Law, Yvonne Schelkis-Sweeney and Shereen Goklani have been listed as recommended lawyers for their expertise and abilities in these areas.
The achievement follows a wave of expansion for the family law team at GJC Law.
The 2021 Doyle's Guide listing details lawyers practising within the areas of matrimonial law matters in Singapore who their fellow divorce lawyers have identified in Singapore for their expertise and abilities.
