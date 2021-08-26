Installed Base management goes mobile with Entytle's Insyghts app for Industrial OEMs
Entytle launches ‘Work From Anywhere’ solution to empower OEM teams on the go with up-to-date Installed Base intelligence through its Insyghts Mobile app.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., the world's leading Installed Base Data Platform provider, today announced the launch of the Insyghts mobile app for its customers on the iOS & Android platforms. The mobile app is an extension of its existing SaaS offering, while also serving as the reference app for what can be built on top of Entytle's IBDP platform.
Rob Bradenham, Chief Growth Officer, had this to say about the launch: "Industrial manufacturers were forced to change how they engaged with customers, and how they enable their teams. Inside and virtual sales capabilities have been ramped up, while also making investments to enable all of the customer-facing teams more successful working from everywhere: the office, home, on the road, an outdoor customer meeting, and of course the customer’s site”.
Recent surveys by CNBC and Mercer show between 45% and 70% of employers will have a hybrid workforce model moving forward. There is a need to support employees in hybrid models in and out of the office. In addition to enabling teams to work from anywhere, customer service expectations have also increased in terms of having data or answers almost instantaneously.
Rob further notes, “Gone are the days of 'we will get back to you'. This is where the Insyghts mobile app plays a critical role. It is designed to make reliable, installed-base information and insights more accessible regardless of what device they are working from. It is designed for you to carry the entire power of your installed base in your pocket".
The Insyghts mobile app will start rolling out to Entytle users over the next few weeks and will be broadly available within a few months. The app will be made available on both the iOS app store and Google Play stores. Existing Entytle users will be able to download the app on their smartphones and access it once it's made available to their organizations.
The Insyghts Mobile app supports the following features:
1. Seamless integration with the Insyghts Installed Base Data Platform, which includes reliable data & predictive insights from the Insyghts Data Quality Engine
2. Rapid access to installed base data, including locations, assets, contacts, supported by a powerful search across the entire Installed Base
3. Route planning & nearby-locations view when on the road as well as contextually relevant insights based on location
4. Complete Customer 360 view, including equipment, parts, service, and warranty
5. Access Opportunities
6. Search for contacts & direct dial or send emails to them.
The Insyghts mobile app is a companion to the Insyghts desktop application and is designed to make the most of smartphone capabilities such as context & location-aware workflows, direct calls, emails, etc. The app will come in handy when customer-facing teams are on the go, visiting customer locations, or want to quickly look up information.
About Entytle: Entytle, Inc. is a provider of Entytle Insyghts, the world’s first Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs to unify, organize, and analyze their customers’ information while significantly improving available data quality. Insyghts, a SaaS platform, incorporates purpose-built AI/ML analytics to identify sales and service opportunities to increase wallet share from the OEM’s installed base. Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, ColeParmer, and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more at www.entytle.com.
