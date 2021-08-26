Re: Route 108 & Pollander Rd Cambridge
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 108 in Cambridge near the intersection of Pollander Road is now partially open to one lane for traffic.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Route 108 near Pollander Road in Cambridge is impassable due to a crash causing lines down.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
