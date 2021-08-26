Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:38 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. A short time later, an adult male victim was located with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim refused medical treatment on the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.