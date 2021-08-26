NORML OF MICHIGAN ELECTS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS
State's oldest, largest cannabis consumer organization welcomes new Executive Director, four new members; "Mission is clear," says new Board
Our mission is clear. Protect the rights and privileges cannabis consumers currently have in Michigan. Expand protections whenever possible. Network with other like-minded organizations.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan's oldest and strongest marijuana consumer advocacy organization has elected new Board members and appointed a new Executive Director.
— Rick Thompson, Executive Director, NORML of Michigan
The new Executive Director at NORML of Michigan is Rick Thompson, a longtime cannabis law reform and social justice advocate with a national profile. He appears weekly on the Jazz Cabbage Café television program; is co-host of Four20Post, a business-centric podcast; and performs 'The Michigan Report' for Weed Talk News, broadcast on the ROKU television networks. Thompson has been a Board member for five years. He replaces attorney Matthew Abel, who served ten years as Executive Director and has now retired from the Board.
"Our mission is clear," Thompson said. "Protect the rights and privileges cannabis consumers currently have in Michigan. Expand protections whenever possible. Network with other like-minded organizations to accomplish these goals."
The four new Board members are:
Anqunette "Q" Sarfoh, a beloved media and cannabis industry personality who is a former Fox 2 news anchor, is the Board's new Deputy Director; owns Qulture, an industry service provider; was on the Board of MiLegalize; and co-hosted the 2021 Virtual Hash Bash broadcast with Thompson.
Thomas Lavigne, attorney at law and partner at Cannabis Counsel PLC; was on the Board of MiLegalize; has and currently is defending cannabis consumers against prosecution; and is a champion of various social justice issues.
Zahra Abbas, who was selected to be the new Board Secretary; is a Board member and Secretary of the Young Democrats of Michigan; was selected to represent Michigan at the Democratic National Convention; and is Vice Chair for the Michigan Cannabis Caucus.
Colin MacDougall has worked for various elected officials in the past; was one of MiLegalize's executive support team members; is a part of Decriminalize Nature Michigan and the Ann Arbor chapter; and is an on-air member of the Jazz Cabbage Café.
In addition to Abel, the outgoing Board members are Joe White, Jessica Finch and Brad Forrester. Former Board members and other notables may be added to an in-development Advisory Committee being organized by Abel.
The organization encourages everyone to visit their website, minorml.org, and to enroll as members. The group can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MINORML/
Rick Thompson
NORML of Michigan
+1 586-350-8943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook