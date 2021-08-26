Make Each Click Count University Founder, Andy Splichal, Announces New Featured Marketing Course

Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, the acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count Podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University has announced the release of their newest featured marketing course.

The new course, Online Business Marketing Mastery Course, is moderated by teaching pro Alex Genadink. The course includes access to 8-hours of on-demand marketing videos for a full 12-months.

Within Make Each Click Count University’s featured course, attendees can become a marketing specialist using Google My Business, SEO, Yelp, YouTube, Email, Twitter, Facebook and more.

We caught up with the university founder, Andy Splichal, to ask his thoughts on the newly unveiled marketing course.

“All of us at Make Each Click Count University are excited to add the Online Business Marketing Mastery Course to our collection of outstanding marketing courses. Our goal is to help companies and marketing professionals discover what is available and working today for online marketing with the purpose of growing your business. I believe this course does exactly that”.

With some of the course topics including Yelp and Google My Business, we wondered if this course was exclusively for brick-and-mortar retailers and here is how Andy responded:

“The reason we decided to feature this course is yes because everything can be applied for brick-and-mortar retailers, but there is a ton of information on subjects useful for online only businesses as well. With subjects like SEO, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook ads it is a marketing buffet of sorts for a variety of marketing channels. Plus, at $49.99 it is a great value and a great introduction to Make Each Click Count University”.

Finally, we asked how often Make Each Click Count University plans to add new courses.

“We are in talks with numerous course creators; however, we need to review each course and ensure it brings a high level of knowledge to our university members. Our goal is to partner with 4 to 6 new courses every year and active university members get free access to these courses, so we need to be vigilant in approving any course we add to ensure that new courses stay true to our goal of helping members grow their businesses”.

More information on the new marketing course and Make Each Click Count University can be found at www.makeeachclickcountuniversity.com.

ABOUT OUR SOURCE

Andy Splichal, was recently named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2021 Fascinating 100 List, is the founder and managing partner of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University. He is a certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast.

