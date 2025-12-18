MB WEEKLY NAMES MICHAEL GREENBERG ITS FIRST 'PERSON OF THE YEAR'

Honoring a Global Business Leader Who Never Forgot His Hometown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its first-ever Person of the Year announcement, MB Weekly, the largest digital publication in the South Bay, has named Michael Greenberg as its 2025 Person of the Year, recognizing his extraordinary and sustained dedication to charitable, civic, and community life in Manhattan Beach.

Modeled after Time Magazine’s iconic tradition, the MB Weekly Person of the Year honor is awarded to the individual who has had the most significant impact on the city — for better or worse — during the year. For 2025, the choice was decisive.

Michael Greenberg, co-founder and longtime president of Skechers, has helped build one of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands — a global footwear powerhouse generating billions in annual revenue — while remaining deeply rooted in the community where the company was born.

“Michael Greenberg represents the best of Manhattan Beach,” said MB Weekly’s editorial board. “He didn’t just build a world-class company here, he built opportunity, culture, and compassion — and then gave back relentlessly.”

Greenberg’s philanthropic footprint in Manhattan Beach is both broad and deeply personal. From youth programs and schools to civic initiatives and community nonprofits, his time, leadership, and personal resources have strengthened the city's social fabric.

Perhaps most emblematic of that commitment is the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, now one of the most impactful community fundraising events in California. What began as a local idea has grown into a landmark annual event that raises millions for children with special needs and education programs — while bringing the entire South Bay together.

Beyond philanthropy, Greenberg is widely admired for his hands-on leadership style, quiet generosity, and unwavering belief that business should serve people—not the other way around.

“Success never pulled him away from Manhattan Beach,” MB Weekly noted. “It pulled him closer.”

With this inaugural award, MB Weekly affirms why Michael Greenberg was selected as MB Weekly's 2025 Person of the Year: for transforming a local vision into a global success story, for showing up year after year for his hometown, and for proving that the most meaningful legacy is built not just in boardrooms — but in communities.

www.MBWeekly.net

