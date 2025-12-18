Birgitta Visser Shares a Message of Healing, Empowerment, and Renewal Through Ancient Plant Medicine and Inner Work

The Upcoming book, Divine Rebirth, chronicles co-author Birgitta Visser’s profoundly personal journey of spiritual awakening and self-liberation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, mentor, healer, and Divine Channel Birgitta Visser is sharing a powerful message of healing and self-reclamation, revealing how ancient plant medicine and guided inner work helped her escape a destructive relationship and rebuild her life with clarity, strength, and inner peace. Her forthcoming book, Divine Rebirth, to be released on January 30, 2026, offers an intimate and empowering account of spiritual awakening, resilience, and personal liberation.

Visser’s journey began during a period of deep vulnerability when she reconnected with an ex-partner she had not seen in fifteen years, hoping he had healed from past struggles. Instead, the relationship rapidly descended into emotional chaos and fear.

"Our reunion quickly spiralled into a nightmare," says Visser. "He verbally abused me, took over my home, drained my finances, self-medicated, and claimed to hear voices dictating his actions. After just three weeks, I made the difficult decision to ask him to leave, and I even involved the police when he returned uninvited. The aftermath was overwhelming. My home was in disarray. I had to cleanse, clear, and completely allow myself to breathe again.”

Through plant medicine and inner work, Visser found the strength to heal, set boundaries, and begin rebuilding her life.

“Escaping a narcissist is not only emotionally devastating, but is often accompanied by fear and a profound sense of isolation,” Visser points out. “On the outside, life looked normal. I was still answering emails, appearing on podcasts, and telling people I was fine. Inside, I was walking through my own personal hell, neglecting my own well-being. I knew this was something I had to face and move through myself. No one can do it for you, no matter how painful or traumatic the experience is.”

Plant medicine has existed since the dawn of time and has long been revered by ancient shamans and Indigenous cultures for its profound healing properties. During her spiritual awakening, Visser turned to these time-honoured practices under proper ceremonial guidance. The experience became a catalyst for deep self-reflection, emotional release, and inner clarity, helping her reclaim her sense of self and direction.

Throughout her journey, Visser emphasises that plant medicine must always be approached with reverence, responsibility, and professional guidance. She strongly advises that these sacred medicines be taken only under the supervision of experienced shamans and trained facilitators in safe, supportive environments.

Visser recommends La Mezquita, a psychedelic retreat centre nurtured by a close-knit community of specialised, cultivated, and carefully selected facilitators. From Sacred Ayahuasca to Psilocybin and San Pedro Cactus, these modalities played a pivotal role in Visser’s journey toward emotional clarity, inner peace, and renewed self-trust.

“Spirituality is all about evolution,” Visser explains. “This journey was deeply transformative for me. At the same time, I honour that every person’s healing path is unique. What works for one may not work for another. The most important thing is to honour your own process and tune into what resonates with your spirit.”

In Divine Rebirth, Visser shares her experiences with honesty, compassion, and insight, offering readers a reminder that healing is possible even after profound emotional trauma. Through her story, she hopes to inspire others to trust their inner wisdom, seek safe and guided healing practices, and remember that renewal, strength, and peace are always within reach.

To discover more about the upcoming collaborative book, Divine Rebirth, set to be released on January 30, 2026, please visit: https://www.dinamarais.com/courses/divine-rebirth

About the Author

Birgitta Visser is an author, mentor, healer, and Divine Channel devoted to guiding others through spiritual awakening, inner healing, and conscious transformation. Through her teachings, writing, and personal experiences, she empowers individuals to reclaim their truth, heal deeply rooted wounds, embrace self-love, and step into alignment with a more wholesome version of themselves.

To learn more about Birgitta Visser, follow this link: https://www.powersoulhealing.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.