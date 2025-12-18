Crimson Gold Studios Wraps A.M.B.E.R., the Micro-Drama Vertical That’s Turning the Industry on Its Head

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Gold Studios has officially wrapped production on A.M.B.E.R., its groundbreaking micro-drama vertical, and the momentum is already undeniable. Fresh off an intense 327-scene vertical shoot completed in just 10.5 days, the film is still hot out of production—yet vertical drama community is already reaching out, buzzing with anticipation.

Rumored to be true disruptors, Crimson Gold Studios is quickly earning a reputation for elevating the vertical format to premium, cinematic quality. Across more than 350 vertical platforms in the United States alone, directors, talent, and distributors are taking notice of Crimson Gold’s bold approach one that levels up storytelling, production value, and artistic respect for the medium.

A.M.B.E.R. is being hailed as a defining moment in vertical filmmaking.

Director Scott Beardslee shares, “A.M.B.E.R. is the Godfather project, for sure. It’s revolutionary, Amber is the godfather of the craft, and I hope it all goes there.”

With production wrapped and the film now locked and in editing, Crimson Gold Studios is moving full speed ahead. Music scoring is underway, marking another way the studio is committed to supporting musicians and original artists as part of its ecosystem. A full marketing campaign is launching soon, along with official A.M.B.E.R. merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies.

The excitement isn’t just external, the director, film crew, and cast are already eager to work again with Crimson Gold Studios. Founder, CEO, and Executive Producer Christina Fulton emphasize the importance of this moment for the industry:

“It’s vital that the film industry understands this clearly vertical filmmaking is filmmaking. We are making movies. This is not a weird alien code or a bizarre production model. Some of these films are truly epic.”

After wrapping the shoot and moving into post-production, Fulton reflects on her decades of experience:

“After 11 days of shooting and now post, I felt so pumped to explain this to the film and TV industry. I’ve been on hundreds of sets, as an actress, producer, and creative on over $20-million dollar films, low-budget indies, and scrappy, skinny-budget projects. The creative talent, the filmmakers, the storytellers, and the actors are doing something serious here. My love and support go to all of them.”

She continues:

“Verticals are here to stay, and they deserve the same respect as any other format. Whether it’s a cheesy script or an epic storyline, God bless these incredibly talented creators who are pouring their hearts into this work.”

Crimson Gold Studios is also developing a red-carpet premiere, because vertical films deserve to be celebrated at the highest level.

A.M.B.E.R. is scheduled to hit platforms in February 2026, with Crimson Gold Studios beginning production on its next drama vertical in January 2026.

As Fulton sums it up, “We’re coming at this in a speed like a Japanese bullet train. How exciting.”

Follow the journey and join the movement on Instagram @Crimson_Gold_Studios_.

We want to hear from you.

Do you want to be in our next vertical?

Heads are already turning, and this is only the beginning.

