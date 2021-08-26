FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AT ST. PAUL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH AUGUST 26TH
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a free vaccine clinic Thursday, August 26th at 930 6th Street in Modesto, CA from 9am to 12pm.
Maria Blanco
(209) 558-6833
mblanco@schsa.org
Modesto, Calif. – St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a free vaccine clinic Thursday, August 26th at 930 6th Street in Modesto, CA from 9am to 12pm.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available regardless of insurance or immigration. Anyone under the age of 18 wanting to get vaccinated will need a parent or guardian present. The event will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer vaccine.
Modesto’s best tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 is through vaccinations. By getting vaccinated, residents help stop the spread of this deadly disease to family, friends, coworkers, and essential workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe and open. The risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death become increasingly less and helps keep our hospitals from reaching capacity when vaccinated against COVID-19. With the rising spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, like the delta variant, community-wide protection from the disease is important now more than ever.
For more information, inquiries, or concerns, please call (209) 558-6833 or email mblanco@schsa.org
