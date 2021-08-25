Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Thursday, August 26

August 25, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Thursday, August 26th

Special In-Person Meeting Held at State Education Building for Discussion of Statewide School Masking Requirements

BALTIMORE, MD (August 25, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 26th at 3 p.m. at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The meeting will feature discussion of statewide school masking requirements and will also be available for viewing via livestream. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-08-26.aspx

The State Board has restored full in-person meetings, open to the public. In accordance with the mask mandate reinstated by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, effective August 9th (https://mayor.baltimorecity.gov/news/press-releases/2021-08-05-mayor-scott-reinstates-indoor-mask-requirement-baltimore-city), and in line with current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, everyone attending the State Board meeting in-person is required to wear a mask while in the MSDE building. Masks will be available on site.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to be distributed to the State Board members. Statements can be sent electronically to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov or mailed to the Office of the State Board, 200 W. Baltimore Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

# # #

