New Single Released from Recording Artist Hope

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaHMa announced that the single titled “Mamacita” from the Las Vegas indie recording artist known as Hope has been released. The single “Mamacita” was scheduled to be released globally on September 9, 2021.

Co-written by Hope and Patrick Warnke, “Mamacita” is an upbeat single that contains sounds influenced by Latin America and was too good to hold back from her fans.

It’s been stated that her work ethic, focus, and drive, show that she has more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry.

Her single “Mamacita” is available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, among others.

“Hope is poised to take the music industry by storm. In addition to understanding the reality and challenges of the music industry, she is driven, as well as determined to succeed,” stated Lynn Lumpkin.

About Hope:
Hope is an indie pop/ hip hop artist on the rise from Las Vegas, where she started recording at the age of 13. She immediately received a warm welcome from music lovers after her first release. In addition to Hope receiving her first Billboard and iTunes charting plaques in 2020 for her single “Try Me” from the album “The Lighthouse”, she has won a total of 21 independent music awards. . For more information regarding Hope, please visit https://www.iamhopemusic.com

Source: JaHMa

Lynn Lumpkin
JaHMa
+1 702 203-4959
lynn@jahma.net

